Jordan Davis is a dad of three.

The 35-year-old country music singer recently welcomed his third child, son Elijah Patrick, with his wife, Kristen Davis.

Davis shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby boy's hand.

"God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world... His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon," he captioned the post.

Fellow performers Tyler Hubbard and Jake Owen were among those to congratulate Davis in the comments.

"Congrats buddy, so happy for y'all," Hubbard wrote.

"Congrats mom and daddy!!!" Owen said.

Davis and his wife have two other children, daughter Eloise Larkin, 3, and son Locklan Joseph, 21 months. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their third child.

Davis featured his family in his music video for "Next Thing You Know," released Thursday.

Davis is known for the singles "Singles You Up," "Buy Dirt" featuring Luke Bryan and "Next Thing You Know." He released his second album, Bluebird Days, in February.