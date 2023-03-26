A lawyer for Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," said she expects charges to be dropped after he was arrested for allegations of a domestic dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majors, 33, was arrested Saturday after officers with the NYPD responded to a 911 call to an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan around 11:14 a.m. for an alleged domestic dispute.

Police said that an alleged victim, described as 30-year-old woman, had minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement to UPI and said that Majors as arrested for allegations of strangulation, assault and harassment.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to UPI.

Chaudhry said that the evidence Majors' defense team will present includes "video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place" as well as witness testimony and "two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry said in the statement.

"Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."