The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas released their new album Greetings From Your Hometown Friday.

The group stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday to discuss the inspiration for the album, as well as their tour, which kicks off Sunday in New Jersey.

"Well, it's called Greetings From Your Hometown, and we went and shot this at the Belmont in New Jersey, which is an iconic restaurant," Joe Jonas, 35, said. "...Really it's a combination of the music that inspired us growing up, some punk, pop-rock stuff."

He said the album also tips its hat to the "music that our dad raised us on."

The album contains 14 tracks and collaborations with Dean Lewis, Switchfoot, and Marshmello.

In "Loved You Better," featuring Lewis, the brothers sing about regret and longing for a lost love.

Other songs on the album include "I Can't Lose," "Tables," "Love Me to Heaven," "No Time to Talk," "Backwards," "Greetings From Your Hometown," "When You Know," "Heat of the Moment," "Bully," "Waste No Time," "Lucky," "Mirror to the Sky" and "Slow Motion."

"This album brings together so many pieces of our 20-year journey as a band and beyond," the band wrote in an Instagram post announcing the album's release. "To the fans who've walked this road with us, thank you. You're the heart of it all."

Fallon asked what 20 years of making music means to the band members.

"It's hard to believe. You know, in a lot of ways, it feels like it flew by," said Nick Jonas, 32. "And others, you know, I think we are just so grateful for every moment to have fans as supportive as our fans have been, for as long as they've been -- it just means so much."

The band is celebrating the new music and the 20-year milestone with their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, which runs through Nov. 14.

"This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we've ever done," they said.