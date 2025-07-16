The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio released the song "I Can't Lose" and an accompanying music video Wednesday. The track supports Stand Up to Cancer in partnership with Mastercard.

"I Can't Lose" is described as "a song about love, strength and showing up for the people you love," and will appear on the band's upcoming album Greetings From Your Hometown, which is due Aug. 8.

"'I Can't Lose' is a song we hope can carry different meanings for everyone who hears it and, for those who need it, a reminder of their own strength," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

The music video shows the band performing for a group of fans on a rooftop.

Greetings From Your Hometown will also include the previously released songs "Love Me to Heaven," "No Time to Talk" and "Slow Motion."

The group consists of Joe Jonas, 35, Kevin Jonas, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32.