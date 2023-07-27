The Jonas Brothers are adding 50 dates to their upcoming tour.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas , announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for The Tour on Thursday.

The new dates include 26 additional shows in North America that begin Oct. 18 in Atlanta and end Dec. 9 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The group will then resume the tour Feb. 27, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here are the new North American dates:

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Oct. 23 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 28 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena

Oct. 29 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Nov. 2 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Nov. 4 - Salt Lake City, at Maverik Center

Nov. 5 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 7 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Nov. 9 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Nov. 10 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

Nov. 14 - Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place

Nov. 16 - Winnipeg, Canada, at Canada Life Centre

Nov. 17 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Nov. 19 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis., at Fiserve Forum

Nov. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Nov. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

Nov. 29 - Ottawa, Canada, at Canadian Tire Centre

Dec. 1 - Montreal, at Bell Centre

Dec. 2 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP Arena

Dec. 3 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Dec. 6 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Dec. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

The Jonas Brothers first announced The Tour in May, saying they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group released its sixth album, The Album, in May.

The Tour kicks off Aug. 12 in Bronx, N.Y.

The Jonas Brothers most recently released the single "Do It Like That" with K-pop group TXT.