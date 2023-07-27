The Jonas Brothers are adding 50 dates to their upcoming tour.The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for The Tour on Thursday.The new dates include 26 additional shows in North America that begin Oct. 18 in Atlanta and end Dec. 9 in Brooklyn, N.Y.The group will then resume the tour Feb. 27, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand.Here are the new North American dates:Oct. 18 - Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaOct. 20 - Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaOct. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterOct. 23 - Houston, at Toyota CenterOct. 27 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden ArenaOct. 28 - San Diego, at Viejas ArenaOct. 29 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda CenterNov. 2 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart CenterNov. 4 - Salt Lake City, at Maverik CenterNov. 5 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center ArenaNov. 7 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane ArenaNov. 9 - Portland, Ore., at Moda CenterNov. 10 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaNov. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers ArenaNov. 14 - Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers PlaceNov. 16 - Winnipeg, Canada, at Canada Life CentreNov. 17 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus CenterNov. 19 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterNov. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis., at Fiserve ForumNov. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaNov. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank CenterNov. 29 - Ottawa, Canada, at Canadian Tire CentreDec. 1 - Montreal, at Bell CentreDec. 2 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP ArenaDec. 3 - Washington, at Capital One ArenaDec. 6 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterDec. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterThe Jonas Brothers first announced The Tour in May, saying they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group released its sixth album, The Album, in May.The Tour kicks off Aug. 12 in Bronx, N.Y.The Jonas Brothers most recently released the single "Do It Like That" with K-pop group TXT.