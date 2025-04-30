"Livin' on a Prayer" singer Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating 36 years of marriage.

The music artist, 63, marked his 36th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Bongiovi, on Tuesday.

"36 roses for 36 amazing years," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy anniversary my love..."

The post includes a photograph of a rose bouquet sitting on what appears to be a patio table outside.

The second image in the carousel is a throwback photo showing the couple on their wedding day. The third photo is the sign outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel where they eloped.