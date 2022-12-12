John Oliver will appear as a guest star on The Amber Ruffin Show Season 3 finale.

The Last Week Tonight host will join Amber Ruffin during Friday's episode of The Amber Ruffin Show.

Ruffin shared the news in a video Monday.

"Hey everybody, hold on to your butts because we have a new episode of The Amber Ruffin Show coming up on Friday, December 16th. Plus, there's a twist, an Oliver Twist. A John Oliver twist -- my guest is John Oliver," she said.

The Amber Ruffin Show features Ruffin's "smart and silly take" on the week's news, along with sketches, commentary and celebrity guests.

Ruffin executive produces the show with Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.

The Amber Ruffin Show streams on Peacock.