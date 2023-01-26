John Mayer is going on tour in 2023.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new solo arena tour Thursday.

The tour kicks off March 11 in Newark, N.J., and comes to a close April 14 in Los Angeles.

Mayer will be joined by special guests Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

"I'm going on a solo arena tour," Mayer wrote on Instagram. "I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano."

"Hope to see you there..." he said.

Mayer released his eighth studio album, Sob Rock, in July 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for John Mayer 's new tour:

March 11 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

March 13 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

March 15 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

March 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

March 20 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 22 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

March 24 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

March 25 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

March 29 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

March 31 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

April 1 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

April 3 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

April 5 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

April 6 - Palm Desert, Calif., at Acrisure Arena

April 8 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

April 10 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

April 11 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

April 14 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Kia Forum