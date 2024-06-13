The Network announced Thursday that it has renewed the original series The Green Veil for a second season. The season finale streamed May 21.

The Network is a free streaming service with advertisements. They run only two series at a time so users are not overwhelmed with choices.

The Green Veil dropped two new episodes on Tuesdays, with the British import Chivalry on Thursdays. The Network launched April 30.

John Leguizamo stars in and executive produces The Green Veil with writer, director and executive producer Aram Rappaport. Leguizamo plays a secret agent investigating a 1950s conspiracy.

Season 2 will jump 10-15 years and find Leguizamo's character investigating amid the women's rights movement and Native American occupation of Alcatraz.

"Every step in the developmental process, we were told this show wouldn't work, and the subject matter wasn't accessible to an audience that mattered," Leguizamo said in a statement. "We are pleased to have proven every executive wrong."