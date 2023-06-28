John Boyega and Teyonah Parris walked the red carpet Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actor and 35-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film They Cloned Tyrone.

Boyega wore a black suit jacket with a sheer shirt and scarf and wide-leg trousers, while Parris sported a one-shoulder silver sequin dress with a thigh-high slit.

The pair posed together on the red carpet and with a classic convertible.

Producer James Lopez and cast members Megan Sousa, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Tamberla Perry were also present at the event.

Jamie Foxx , who produces and stars in the film, is still recovering after being hospitalized in April for an undisclosed "medical complication."

Boyega and Parris sent well-wishes to Foxx at the American Black Film Festival premiere of They Cloned Tyrone earlier this month.

"I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega told Entertainment Tonight.

"I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing," Parris added. "It was just such an honor to work with him."

They Cloned Tyrone is a sci-fi mystery film starring Foxx, Boyega and Parris as an unlikely trio who uncover a government conspiracy. The movie premieres July 21 on Netflix.