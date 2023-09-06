Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially headed for divorce.

Jonas, a member of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, filed for divorce from Turner, an actress known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, Tuesday in Miami Dade County, Fla., after four years of marriage, Today reported.

According to the filing, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

People confirmed the news and said Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The former couple married in May 2019 and have two children, Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.

"A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule proving for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the filing reads. "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."

TMZ said Jonas and Turner have had problems in their marriage for about six months and that Jonas started shopping for divorce lawyers last week. Jonas is represented by Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods' divorce.

News of Jonas and Turner's split broke Sunday.