Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste and Kevin Costner are among the presenters lined up for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Also taking the stage at the prize presentation recognizing excellence in film and television are Andra Day Elizabeth Banks , Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Hunter Schafer.

Other presenters include Jonathan Bailey, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kristen Wiig, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The gala is set to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+, and be available on the CBS app.

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the event.