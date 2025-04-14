The trailer features Phoenix as the sheriff of small town Eddington, N.M., scrolling through Instagram and seeing content about his town's recent controversies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a rash of recent murders and protests.
"In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico," the film's official synopsis reads.
Aster's previous films released through A24 include Midsommar, Hereditary and Beau is Afraid.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.