NBC has announced plans to air a special celebrating the life and legacy of the late trailblazing comedian Joan Rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I cannot wait for you to see this labor of love come to life as me and some of your favorite celebs celebrate the life of comedy legend, my mother, the one and only @joanrivers," her daughter Melissa wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"Tune in May 13th when Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute airs on @NBC and streams on @Peacock."

The special was taped in November at New York's famed Apollo Theater.

An uncensored version of the show will stream on Peacock May 14.

Rivers died in 2014 at the age of 81.