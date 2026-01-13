Jimmy Kimmel visited his fellow comedian Stephen Colbert's Late Show Monday and played the icebreaker game, "The Colbert Questionert."

Kimmel answered questions such as, "What is the best sandwich?" and "What was your first concert?"

Roast beef with Italian dressing, lettuce and tomato on fresh baked bread and Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas were the answers.

Asked, "Apples or oranges?' Kimmel joked, "How could you compare?" before revealing he eats an apple every day.

The tougher question of, "What do you think happens when we die?" got a more series reply.

"You're going to Heaven. I don't know where I'm going," Kimmel said.

"We are both Catholic, but I feel like there is a positive energy feel that you become a part of."

The Late Show is wrapping up its final season on CBS.

