Jimmy Kimmel says son Billy had third open heart surgery
UPI News Service, 05/28/2024
Jimmy Kimmel says his son Billy successfully underwent a third open heart surgery.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of Billy, 7, recovering in the hospital.
"This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery," he captioned the post. "We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid."
Kimmel thanked his son's doctors, including surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez, and the staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, along with his family's other supporters.
"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent, thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know," the star said.
"Nothing matters more than taking care of each other," he added. "With love and gratitude, Jimmy."
