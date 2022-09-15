Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to Quinta Brunson following backlash to his comedy bit at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Kimmel, 54, addressed the controversy during an interview with Brunson, 32, during Wednesday's episode of his ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel had pretended to be passed out on stage during Brunson's acceptance speech for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her show Abbott Elementary at the Emmys on Monday.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host faced criticism on social media, with many calling the bit "disrespectful" to Brunson and her historic win as the second Black woman to win an Emmy in the category.

"That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought it would be funny -- I lost and then I drank too much and I had to be dragged out on the stage," Kimmel said Wednesday. "And then people got upset. They said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I'm very sorry if I did do that. I'm sorry I did do that, actually."

"And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I, you know, I think you know that. I hope you know that," he added.

Brunson, who previously said the bit "didn't bother me that much," accepted Kimmel's apology.

"Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you," the writer and actress said. "It is very kind of you to say that. I honestly was in such a moment of just having a good time, like, I won my first Emmy. I was up there, you know, happy. And I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time."

Kimmel and Brunson also poked fun at the moment by having Brunson interrupt Kimmel's opening monologue at the beginning of Wednesday's episode.