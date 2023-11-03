A final album from late singer Jimmy Buffett was released Friday.

The album, Equal Strain on All Parts, features the single "Bubbles Up" and 13 other songs, including collaborations with Angelique Kidjo, Lennie Gallant and Will Kimbrough, and Emmylou Harris.

The "Bubbles Up" music video was released Tuesday.

Buffett fans can honor the singer by taking part in a global listening party at 12 p.m. EDT.

Buffett, a singer-songwriter who also owned the Margaritaville brand of resorts and restaurants, died Sept. 1 at age 76 following a battle with skin cancer.