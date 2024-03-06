CBS announced Wednesday that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will appear on the series finale of Young Sheldon. The finale airs May 16 on CBS.

Parsons played Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. He has narrated Young Sheldon, in which Iain Armitage plays Sheldon growing up.

Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler on Big Bang, whom Sheldon eventually married. CBS is keeping the nature of their appearance on the prequel secret, but confirmed they would appear on screen.

UPI visited the set of Young Sheldon last month as the cast was filming their final season. Producers said the show would end with Sheldon at 14.

Armitage, himself, told UPI he was grateful for the opportunity to play Sheldon for seven seasons. Armitage added that he hopes to continue working with Parsons, who executive produced Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. and streams on Paramount+