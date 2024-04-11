Disney+ announced Thursday that a documentary on Muppets creator Jim Henson is coming to the streaming service next month. Jim Henson: Idea Man premieres May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ron Howard directs Idea Man. Howard previously directed documentaries Pavarotti, Rebuilding Paradise and The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.

Using Henson's personal archives, the documentary traces his career from puppeteering on local television through the creation of Sesame Street and The Muppets.

Disney began plans to buy the Henson Associates in 1989. Their deal has resulted in films The Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island, 2011's The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted, several ABC TV series and movies and Disney+'s Muppets Now, Muppet Haunted Mansion and The Muppets Mayhem.

Jim Henson died in 1990 of pneumonia. His children, Brian and Lisa, continue with the company.