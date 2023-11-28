Ketchup Entertainment released the trailer for Memory on Tuesday. The film opens in select theaters Dec. 22 and expands Jan. 5.

Memory stars Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard . Sarsgaard plays Saul, a single father with early onset dementia.

Chastain plays Sylvia, a recovering alcoholic who becomes Saul's caretaker and develops a relationship with him. Elsie Fisher plays Saul's daughter and Brooke Timber plays Sylvia's.

Merritt Wever plays Sylvia's sister and Jessica Harper, their mother. Josh Charles plays Saul's brother. Michel Franco wrote and directed.

Memory premiered at the Venice International Film Festival where Sarsgaard won the Volpi Cup. The film also played at the Toronto International Film Festival, BFI London, Chicago International Film Festival, AFI Fest and more.