Chastain plays Sylvia, a recovering alcoholic who becomes Saul's caretaker and develops a relationship with him. Elsie Fisher plays Saul's daughter and Brooke Timber plays Sylvia's.
Merritt Wever plays Sylvia's sister and Jessica Harper, their mother. Josh Charles plays Saul's brother. Michel Franco wrote and directed.
Memory premiered at the Venice International Film Festival where Sarsgaard won the Volpi Cup. The film also played at the Toronto International Film Festival, BFI London, Chicago International Film Festival, AFI Fest and more.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.