MTV is teasing Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7.

The network shared a trailer and February premiere date for the season Thursday.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a sequel to reality series Jersey Shore, which had a six-season run on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

Season 7 will feature returning cast members Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

The trailer teases a reunion between exes Giancola and Ortiz-Magro, whose turbulent relationship was featured in Jersey Shore.

"Following last season's shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the 'Shore' family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn't stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, 'MVP' trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights," an official synopsis reads.

The season "will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 will premiere Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.