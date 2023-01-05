Jeremy Renner, who is recovering from serious injuries sustained in a weekend snow plow accident, shared on Instagram Stories on Thursday a video of him receiving some TLC from his mother and sister in his hospital room.

"ICU Spa Moment to Life My Spirits," Renner captioned a clip of his sister massaging his scalp.

"Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you. For your love."

The 51-year-old actor, who is wearing an oxygen mask on his bruised face, can be heard in the video saying, "That was my first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!"

His mother teases him, calling him "sexy."

The Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River and American Hustle actor was hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition in an intensive care unit Sunday morning after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the incident near his home on Mt. Rose Highway, about 25 minutes from downtown Reno.

His representative said Monday that he had undergone surgery.

"We do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a press conference Tuesday.

Balaam said Renner used his Sno-Cat, also known as a PistenBully, to free a vehicle driven by a family member from the snow, but the 14,000-pound plow began rolling and he tried to jump into the driver's seat to stop it.

"Based on the investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully," Balaam said.