Hawkeye and The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner has announced he is out of the hospital, more than two weeks after he was seriously injured in a snowplowing accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch Episode 201 with my family at home," the 52-year-old actor tweeted late Monday night, referring to the first episode of Kingstown Season 2.

The tweet also featured heart and praying hands emojis.

Earlier in the day, he posted a photo of his cabin in a remote area of Nevada, surrounded by snow, with the message, "Missing my happy place."

It is unclear whether this is where he returned when he was discharged from the hospital in Reno, Nev.

He underwent surgery for blunt trauma to the chest and orthopedic injuries earlier this month.

A 14,000-pound snowplow ran over Renner on Jan. 1 while he was helping a motorist free their car after a storm.