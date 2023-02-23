Jennifer Lopez voiced her love for her twins on their 15th birthday.

The 53-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Emme and Max, her daughter and son with her ex-husband Marc Anthony , on Instagram.

Lopez shared a video featuring photos and footage of Emme and Max from throughout the years. The video was set to Taylor Swift's song "Fifteen (Taylor's Version)."

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," Lopez captioned the post. "I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins."

The video included a photo of Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, at dinner with her kids.

Affleck has three children of his own, daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July and had a second wedding with family and friends in Georgia in August.

Lopez said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January that Affleck suggested their Las Vegas wedding.

Lopez recently starred in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which premiered on Prime Video in January. The actress said at a press conference that the film will see a couple tested by an "outrageous" adventure ahead of their wedding.