Jennifer Lopez is teasing her upcoming musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, which arrives in theaters Oct. 10 after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, stars Lopez as Ingrid Luna.

Luna and the fictitious musical she stars in is the object of Luis Molina's (Tonatih) heart.

Molina and Valentin, who is portrayed by Diego Luna, are being held in Argentinian prison and the musical helps the pair bond.

The trailer released Thursday shows Lopez in red lipstick singing and dancing after dragging on a cigarette.

Bill Condon , widely known for his work on such titles as Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast, directs from a script he wrote.

Lopez previously said Condon "made my dream come true," noting she was drawn to show business because of her love for musicals.

The upcoming movie is the latest adaptation of Manuel Puig's book, which previously inspired a 1985 film and 1993 Broadway musical.