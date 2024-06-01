Pop music star Jennifer Lopez has announced she is canceling her summer concert tour.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote on her website Friday.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Live Nation, producers of her This is Me... Live tour, also released a statement, explaining that Lopez is taking time off to be with "her children, family and close friends."

The tour was intended to support her latest album, which was released in February. The concert series was slated to run June through August.