In an anniversary episode Wednesday, the actress, singer and television personality said hosting The Jennifer Hudson Show has been "a blessing."
"This journey has been a blessing, to be able to reach 500 beautiful episodes full of celebrations, great memories and love throughout the audience, the staff, the crew, the guests. It's the happy place. It's been a very joyful time. That's what it's been," she said.
Her staff choreographed a dance routine and presented her with a cake to commemorate the milestone, and guest Maren Morris, who recently released a song for The Wild Robot, presented Hudson with a personalized guitar.
"I always say I could not live this life without you," Hudson said. "It is a blessing to be able to come here each and every day."
Hudson, a singer and actress who first came to fame as a contestant on American Idol, launched her talk show in 2022. The series was renewed for Season 4 in February.
