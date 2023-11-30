Jennifer Garner wore a festive look on the red carpet Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix comedy Family Switch.

Garner wore a red minidress with a ruffled, asymmetrical hem on the red carpet, which was adored with garlands, gifts and other holiday decorations.

The actress was joined by Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon and other cast members.

Family Switch is written by Adam Sztykiel and Victoria Strouse and directed by McG. The film is based on the Amy Krouse Rosenthal book Bedtime for Mommy.

Garner and Helms play Jess and Bill Walker, a couple who magically swap bodies with their daughter CC (Myers) and son Wyatt (Noon) during the holidays.

"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?" an official synopsis reads.

Netflix shared a trailer for Family Switch earlier this month.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Garner wore a candy cane-inspired dress in a promo for the movie last week.

Family Switch starts streaming Thursday.