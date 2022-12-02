Jennifer Garner, lookalike daughter Violet attend White House State Dinner
UPI News Service, 12/02/2022
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 50-year-old actress and Violet, her lookalike 17-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, attended a White House State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday.
The event was held in honor of French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, and happened to coincide with Violet's 17th birthday.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.