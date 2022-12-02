Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House.

The 50-year-old actress and Violet, her lookalike 17-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck , attended a White House State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday.

The event was held in honor of French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, and happened to coincide with Violet's 17th birthday.

Other guests included singer John Legend and his wife, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son, Charlie Hall.

Garner wore a black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents, while Violet sported a black Carolina Herrera dress covered in hearts.

Violet is Garner's elder daughter with Affleck. The pair also have daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Garner said in an interview with Today in 2016 that she gives parenting "all I can."

"I try to be the best version of myself and to have faith that they're watching me as carefully when I do something right as they do when I roll through a stop sign," she said.