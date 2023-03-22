Jennifer Aniston opened up about her friendship with Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 54-year-old actress discussed her decades-long friendship with Sandler, her Murder Mystery 2 co-star, during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Aniston recalled how she first met Sandler at Jerry's Deli in Studio City, Calif., in their early 20s. The pair have since starred together in Just Go For It and Murder Mystery, and will reunite in Murder Mystery 2.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked if Aniston and Sandler give each other advice.

"If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?!', usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston said.

"But I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which is what he does, and he doesn't take care of himself," she added. "I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he's exhausted, so I'm like the mobile pharmacy."

Aniston also played a game of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show where she and Fallon took turns putting their hands in boxes and guessing the mystery items within.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 on Netflix. The streaming service shared a new clip from the movie this month that shows Aniston and Sandler's characters land on a tropical island.