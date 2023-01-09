The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced additional presenters for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The 80th annual awards show will take place Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillen, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek have joined the list of presenters.

Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan and other stars were previously announced to present awards.

Actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host this year's awards show.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees with eight nominations, while Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominees.