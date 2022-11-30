Jenna Bush Hager still wants to set up her Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb on a date.

Kotb, 58, and Hager, 41, discussed Kotb's love life during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Kotb and Hager first mentioned the prospect of Hager setting up Kotb on Today in October following Kotb's split from her fiance Joel Schiffman.

On Tuesday, Kotb said Hager has yet to set her up on a date.

"Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet," she said. "But I'm saying 'yet,' because I actually think ... Jenna's got a real good track record of setting people up. There's someone who got married as a result of a Jenna set up."

"It needs to be the right guy," Hager added. "For Hoda."

Kotb then reflected on her split from Schiffman.

"You want what's best for your kids," the star said. "I'm not sure that every relationship is meant to go all the way. I think that some are meant to be ... I do like that 'for a reason, for a season or a lifetime,' right?"

"And sometimes people stay in something because they feel like they should. I think sometimes you just have to kind of use your voice," she added.

Kotb announced in January that she and Schiffman had called off their engagement.

Kotb has two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.