Linkin Park and Jelly Roll are on the roster of performers at the Billboard Music Awards.

According to a press release, the awards show "will celebrate music's greatest achievements and entertain fans with exclusive original performances created by the world's biggest chart-topping artists, artist interviews, and award celebrations taking place from global locations and in the midst of sold-out tours."

Linkin Park will take the stage in Brazil, for example. The band has been nominated for five honors.

Jelly Roll, who is set to perform and is in the running for three awards, is also on tour.

Megan Moroney, who is vying to be the Top Country Female Artist, will perform in Nashville, while Shaboozey is set to perform from Hollywood. He is looking at six potential awards.

Other performers include Fuerza Regida, Stray Kids, Coldplay, Seventeen, Teddy Swims and Tyler.

Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter scored the most nominations.

The BBMAs will premiere Thursday on Fox, Amazon Fire TV and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST and will stream on Hulu Friday.