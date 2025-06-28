Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos married former journalist Lauren Sanchez in front of about 200 guests in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

Sanchez, 55, shared photos from the event on her Instagram account, which also indicates she changed her name to "Lauren Sanchez Bezos."

One post showed her and Bezos, 61, smiling and holding hands after tying the knot.

Bezos is wearing a traditional black tuxedo and bowtie.

Another post revealed the bride getting ready for her big day, putting on a gorgeous, high-necked, long-sleeved, white lace gown and veil.

"Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made," she wrote.

The couple began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2023.

People.com said the wedding guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Usher and Tommy Hilfiger.

CNN said attendees, including Ivanka Trump , Jared Kushner and Sydney Sweeney, took water taxis to the ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore Island.

CBS said the couple's three-day celebration with their guests was estimated to cost between $64 million and $76 million.