Celebrities stepped out Sunday at Super Bowl LVII.

Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, actress Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts, musician Questlove and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey were among the stars at the National Football league championship game.

Super Bowl LVII took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles and emerged victorious.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, his 11-year-old daughter with BeyonceÌ, were spotted on the field with Ramsay, rapper Lil Uzi Vert and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of the game.

Jay-Z wore a Roc Nation Super Bowl hoodie, while Blue Ivy sported a Tupac shirt and a backwards baseball cap. Father and daughter both wore sunglasses.

Questlove was seen posing for a selfie with Nash, Betts and actor Joel McHale

Country music singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem at the game, while Babyface sang "America the Beautiful" and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, where she confirmed she is pregnant with her second child.