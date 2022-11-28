Jay Leno has returned to the stage in the wake of his burn injuries.

The 72-year-old comedian and television personality performed a standup comedy set in front of a sold-out crowd Sunday at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Leno, who collects and restores cars as a hobby, suffered "significant" burns to his face, chest and hands in a gasoline fire at his garage earlier this month.

The comedian was released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles last week after undergoing 10 days of burn treatment.

"I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Leno's physician Dr. Peter Grossman said at the time.

Leno's friend and fellow comedian Tim Allen said Nov. 17 that Leno was in good spirits.

"Went to see my pal Leno in the hospital after his burn accident. Took some treats and car magazines," Allen tweeted. "He has severe burns and acts like he just stubbed his toe. The dude is a superhero. Great care will have him better real soon."

Leno is scheduled to perform Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at the Comedy and Magic Club, according to the venue's website.