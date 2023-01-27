Jay Leno's show "Jay Leno's Garage' has been canceled after an accident on a motorcycle.

Leno has a well-documented love for cars. But lately, he hasn't had a lot of luck with them. In November, he was fixing a fuel line on a classic car -- the 1907 White Steam, when the car caught on fire. Leno suffered second-degree burns and was hospitalized.

Unbeknownst to most until this week, Leno had another accident earlier this month, this time on a motorcycle when he passed through a parking lot with a low-hanging wire. The 72-year-old TV personality and comedian says he broke several bones in the crash.

"Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "But I'm OK!" he added. "I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

But Leno may not be working for NBC, his TV home for the last 30 years, anymore. The Hollywood Reporter says that his show Jay Leno's Garage has been canceled. The show, which started airing in 2014, featured Leno showcasing his massive car collection and interviewing other car enthusiasts, from Jerry Seinfeld to Elon Musk. The seventh season aired last fall.

Leno has been at NBC since 1992, succeeding Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. Leno hosted it for 17 years, then agreed to pass it on to Conan O'Brien in 2009. But that didn't work out and Leno returned to the host's chair before passing the reins to Jimmy Fallon and finally signing off in 2014.

Jay Leno's Garage started out as an NBC web series before it evolved into a CNBC show.

