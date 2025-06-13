Universal Studios has announced that slasher movie icon Jason Voorhees of Friday the 13th fame is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Jason will be featured in a new haunted house titled Jason Universe, the company announced Friday.

Jason Universe will take fans through Camp Crystal Lake where the killer's story began. The haunted house will feature recreations of Jason's cabin, the decaying main lodge and the camp's eerie forest.

Universal Studios released a teaser trailer for the haunted house that features a Camp Crystal Lake cabin with Jason's signature hockey mask hanging on the wall.

Jason Universe is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort on Aug. 29 and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 4.

Halloween Horror Nights will also be featuring a haunted house based on the video game and television series Fallout.