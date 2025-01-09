Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
UPI News Service, 01/09/2025
Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for A Working Man on Thursday. The film opens March 28.
A Working Man reunites star Jason Statham with his The Beekeeper director David Ayer. The new film has a script by Ayer and Sylvester Stallone, who also wrote Statham's movie Homefront and co-starred with the actor in the Expendables films.
The screenplay is based on the Chuck Dixon book Levon's Trade.
Statham plays a retired military widower working on a construction crew. He springs into action when his boss's (Michael Pei±a) daughter is kidnapped and uncovers a human trafficking ring.
The trailer showcases Statham's brand of hand-to-hand fight scenes. He is also armed by a blind war veteran (David Harbour) who remains an expert marksman.
The first still photo from the film shows Statham brandishing a sledgehammer.
Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan and Eve Mauro also star.
