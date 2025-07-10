Jason Momoa tries to avoid "another needless war" in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

The new show explores "the unification and colonization of Hawai'i from an indigenous perspective," according to a press release.

In the trailer released Thursday, Ka'iana (Momoa) attempts to protect his family and unify the islands amid Western colonization.

"If this island is divided," he says in the preview. "This kingdom will fall."

As the teaser continues, viewers learn he does not want to "lead this family into another needless war."

Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis , Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes also star.

Momoa co-created Chief of War with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. He also penned the script and serves as an executive producer on the show, which spans nine episodes. The first two arrive on the streamer Aug. 1.

Momoa previously starred in the Apple TV+ series See.