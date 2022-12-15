HBO Max released the trailer for The Climb on Thursday. Jason Momoa and rock climbers Chris Sharma and Megan Martin host the rock climbing competition show.

Sharma says he met Momoa when they were both novice climbers. Momoa compared Sharma and Martin to Superman and Wonder Woman.

The trio challenge 10 new climbers to scale rocks around the world. Locations include Majorca, Spain and Wadi Rum, Jordan.

The winner receives a $100,000 prize and a prAna sponsorship. Contestants include men and women of all ages, from their 20s and 30s to a 53-year-old woman.

Momoa waxed philosophical about his love of climbing.

"Climbing, it's so rooted in my soul," Momoa said. "It just opens your mind."

The Climb premieres Jan. 12 on HBO Max.