Apple TV+ is teasing Chief of War starring Jason Momoa, who also writes and executive produces the historical drama.

"Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai'i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka'iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century," an official synopsis reads.

"Are you still the chief who desires peace over war?" asks Ka'ahumanu (Luciane Buchanan) in the teaser released Wednesday.

"Not today," he says.

Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes also star.

The first pair of episodes arrive on the streamer Aug. 1, with weekly shows arriving after that.