Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Jason Constantine died Thursday after a battle with cancer, the studio announced. He was 55.

Under his tenure, Constantine oversaw Lionsgate original franchises such as John Wick, Saw and The Expendables. Lionsgate credits Constantine championing Saw from the "reverse bear trap" concept short James Wan directed with co-writer Leigh Whannell wearing the trap.

The latest John Wick film, Ballerina, is in theaters Friday and Saw 11 is in development. Constantine rose from the role of director of acquisitions 25 years ago to co-president.

Lionsgate also credited Constantine's direct involvement on their Best Picture winner Crash, the Oscar-wining Precious: Based on the Novel Push By Sapphire, the original Knives Out and more.

"His career was built around the principles that a great idea can come from anywhere, a box office triumph is meant to be shared by an entire team and our creative choices need to be bold and daring," Lionsgate said in a statement. "With his fearless spirit, creative energy and enduring talent relationships, Jason embodied the very best of our studio and our industry."

Constantine's family asks for donations to be made to Dr. Michael Lim's Research at Standford Medicine or the neuro-oncology team led by Dr. Tim Cloughesy and Dr. Robert Chong at UCLA in lieu of flowers.