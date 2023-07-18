Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her "movie daughter" Lindsay Lohan's latest milestone -- becoming a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curtis, 64, who starred with Lohan, 37, in the 2003 film Freaky Friday, congratulated the actress Monday on the birth of her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Curtis and Lohan played Tess and Anna Coleman, a mother and daughter who switch bodies, in Freaky Friday.

Curtis poked fun at their roles in her post on Instagram.

"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan," she wrote.

Lohan's rep confirmed Monday that the actress gave birth to a son, Luai, with Shammas.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep said.

Lohan had announced her pregnancy in March.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The actress said in an interview with Allure in June that she asked Curtis for advice on being a working mother.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine," she said.

Curtis has two children, Ruby and Annie, with her husband, writer and director Christopher Guest.