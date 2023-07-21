Jamie Foxx teased "big things" to come in an update three months after his medical emergency.

The 55-year-old actor shared a photo from Las Vegas on Thursday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical complication" in April.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon," Foxx captioned the post.

Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx had announced in April that Foxx was recovering from a medical complication.

Foxx thanked fans for their support in an Instagram post in May, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

The actor was seen smiling and waving during a boat ride on the Chicago River earlier this month.

Foxx's film They Cloned Tyrone was released Friday. The sci-fi mystery is directed by Juel Taylor and also stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.