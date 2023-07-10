TMZ has posted online a brief video showing Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx smiling and waving as he traveled by boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon.

The clip, which features Foxx wearing a black outfit and sunglasses, is believed to be the first footage of the Ray and In Living Color icon out in public since he suffered a "medical complication" in April.

Few details have been released about what has kept the 55-year-old actor out of the spotlight in recent months, leading to speculation from the media and even his fellow celebrities about how serious his health crisis was.

Foxx fell ill while working with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close on the film Back in Action and reportedly has been undergoing treatment at a rehab facility specializing in strokes and brain injuries in Chicago.

However, his daughter Corinne has said only that he is out of the hospital and recuperating, without providing additional details.

Foxx has posted to his Instagram account just once since the incident, thanking well-wishers for their support.

People.com cited an unnamed source close to Foxx as saying Sunday: "Jamie is doing great. He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he's doing really really well."