Dawson's Creek and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 alum James Van Der Beek has been eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old actor -- who recently battled colorectal cancer -- was dressed as a griffin as he sang "Something in the Water" and "I Had Some Help" on the FOX competition series.

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 are Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the singing contest, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.