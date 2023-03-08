Jury Duty -- an eight-episode, docu-style comedy series starring James Marsden -- is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on April 7.

"Can't wait for you all to finally see this, check out #JuryDutyonFreevee, coming April 7th to @amazonfreevee!" Marsden posted on Instagram Tuesday, along with the first trailer for the series.

The show's ensemble also includes Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, Brandon Loeser, Edy Modica, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Kerry O'Neill, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, and Evan Williams.

"Jury Duty originated with a question: Was it possible to make a sitcom like The Office about a trial, populate it with brilliant comedic performers, and put a real person at the center of the show who doesn't realize he's surrounded by actors?" executive producer Todd Schulman said in a statement Tuesday.

"We honestly had no idea but when we pitched it to Freevee we pretended like it was a sure thing. Thank God we pulled it off."