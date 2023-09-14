Beyond Fest announced its programming and special guests on Thursday. The film festival runs Sept. 26 - Oct. 10 in Los Angeles.

James Cameron will attend a Q&A following a screening of The Abyss: Special Edition. Guillermo del Toro will attend a Q&A for the 10th anniversary of Pacific Rim.

Michael Mann will attend a Q&A following a screening of Manhunter, the first Hannibal Lector movie, though spelled Lecktor in Brian Cox's portrayal. Brad Bird will attend a Q&A for The Iron Giant.

Producer Roger Corman and directors Allan Arkush, Joe Dante, Amy Holden Jones and Ron Howard will attend a tribute to Corman. They will screen the directors' Rock 'n' Roll High School, Grand Theft Auto, Piranha and The Raven.

Linda Blair and Kane Hodder will present Spooktacular! Britt Ekland will attend a Q&A on the original The Wicker Man.

The festival will kick off with a screening of the upcoming sci-fi film, The Creator. The lineup includes West Coast premieres of The Toxic Avenger, Kill, The Royal Hotel, V/H/S/85, Totally Killer and more.

The new "Ultimate Cut" of Caligula and the NC-17 edition of David Cronenberg's Crash are also screening. Last year's festival included appearances by William Shatner and the late William Friedkin.

Tickets go on sale Friday. The complete lineup is available at BeyondFest.com.